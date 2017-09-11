Basingstoke writer helps to set new world record

A budding Basingstoke writer is set to feature in a new collection of short stories that is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the most contributing authors to an anthology.

Richard Matthewson, who lives in South Ham, has penned the story ‘Hyperspace is a Harsh Mistress’ for the CEA Greatest Anthology Written, which is being launched at the end of this month.

The 44-year-old works as a technician at Cranbourne School, and is one of more than 100 people from all over the world who have written for the record-breaking anthology.

It came about after South African writer Shaun Jooste – owner of publishing company Celenic Earth Publications – applied to break the existing record of 50 contributors in an anthology of short stories, and posted on social media for people to help back in April.

“Not being a natural writer and by far more at home with wood, the opportunity to participate was a nice change of pace,” said Richard.

“As a newbie to writing I am extremely excited and surprised to be included with such talented folks as are involved in this book.

“The couple of stories I have proof read for other writers are of an incredibly high standard, and I must admit to a few revisions after reading them to raise my game.

“I am convinced that my wife might be able to recite my story from memory due to this.”

The anthology is currently in the process of being edited and formatted ahead of the official launch in South Africa at the end of the month.

It has to sell at least 1,000 copies, 500 of which can be electronic, to claim the world record.

As well as the UK, writers from South Africa, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hungary, Nigeria, Mexico, Bolivia and Switzerland have taken part.

Richard added: “None of us could resist a chance to take part in this challenge.

“It all seemed so easy to begin with. Three to eight thousand words, pah!

“As a long-term fan of sci-fi with Issac Asimov being my first author of choice, my particular story threw itself at the page.”

More information and the chance to pre-order the book can be found at celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com.