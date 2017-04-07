Basingstoke’s candidates for county council elections revealed

The men and women hoping to represent Basingstoke and Deane on Hampshire County Council for the next four years have been announced.

A total of 41 candidates are standing for the 10 seats up for grabs in the borough at the election on May 4.

Currently the council is controlled by the Conservatives, who hold 47 of the 78 seats. There are also 16 Liberal Democrats, seven from Ukip, four from Labour, two from Community Campaign Hart, and two independents. One seat is vacant.

The county council is responsible for education, roads, adult and children’s social care and libraries, among other things.

Residents have until next Thursday to make sure they are registered to vote in the election.

John Coughlan, the council’s chief executive, said: “I would urge anyone who has not already done so to go online to register, or contact their local borough council.

“This ensures that you will be eligible to cast your vote on May 4.

“County council elections enable the democratic process to take place and provide an opportunity for members of the public to have their say at the ballot box.

“I would encourage everyone who is entitled to vote, to turn out on May 4 and choose who they wish to represent them on the county council.”

To register to vote, go to gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Basingstoke Central

Doris Jones (Lib Dem)

Matthew Pinto (Green)

Brian Simmonds (Conservative)

Alan Stone (Ukip)

Michael Westbrook (Labour)

Basingstoke North

Jane Frankum (Labour)

Paul Miller (Conservative)

Zoe-Marie Rogers (Lib Dem)

Duncan Stone (Ukip)

Basingstoke North West

Stephen Day (Lib Dem)

Philip Heath (Ukip)

Antony Jones (Labour)

Robert Taylor (Conservative)

Basingstoke South East

Spencer Cleary (Ukip)

Gavin James (Lib Dem)

Andrew McCormick (Labour)

Terri Reid (Conservative)

Basingstoke South West

Ian Edney (Labour)

Carl Reader (Lib Dem)

Stephen Reid (Conservative)

David White (Ukip)

Calleva

Paul Kelly (Ukip)

Stephen Rothman (Labour)

Rhydian Vaughan (Conservative)

Candovers, Oakley and Overton

Helen Jeffery (Labour)

Anna McNair Scott (Conservative)

Alan Simpson (Ukip)

Lucy Sloane Williams (Lib Dem)

Ian Tilbury (Independent)

Loddon

Mary Brian (Labour)

Richard Lilleker (Lib Dem)

Sue Perkins (Ukip)

Elaine Still (Conservative)

Tadley and Baughurst

David Foden (Labour)

Warwick Lovegrove (Lib Dem)

Derek Mellor (Conservative)

Anne Mockford (Green)

Whitchurch and The Cleres

John Rodway (Labour)

Andrew Smith (Green)

Linda Stepney (Lib Dem)

Tom Thacker (Conservative)