Basingstoke’s comeback comes too late against Tiverton

Basingstoke Town left themselves with too much to do in the second half as they were beaten 3-2 away to Tiverton Town on Saturday.

The Dragons had found themselves three goals down at half-time, and mounted a spirited comeback to try and get something out of the match.

But despite a quickfire goal from Sam Smart after the break and a consolation effort from Charlie Kennedy right at the end, Basingstoke left Devon empty handed.

Basingstoke made a good start to the match as Smart flicked the ball to Michael Atkinson, whose subsequent shot went narrowly wide.

It would be Tiverton who got the first goal on 18 minutes after the ball fell to Levi Landricombe and his shot from 15 yards deflected over Colm McAdden and into the net.

Moments later it was 2-0, Landricombe once again the scorer with an impressive free kick curling into the top corner.

Sam Deadfield nearly got one back for Basingstoke as his shot from 25 yards out hit the bar, however just before the break Tiverton got their third as Ben Mammola ran through to poke the ball past McAdden.

Basingstoke had a big task on their hands in the second half, but made the best possible start as Dan Collier fed in Smart to knock the ball past Martin Rice within one minute of the restart.

Having got themselves on the scoresheet Basingstoke continued to push for another, and were in control for much of the half although Tiverton still threatened on the break.

With time running out Basingstoke pushed to get back into the match, and deep into stoppage time Kennedy fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-2.

But there was no time left to get the equaliser and Tiverton secured the three points, going top of the Southern Premier League in the process.

Basingstoke remain 10th by virtue of no other league games being played over the weekend because of the FA Cup, and have played a game more than their rivals as a result.

They return to action in the Hampshire Senior Cup at home to Gosport on Tuesday, before returning to league action away at Hitchin on Saturday.