Basingstoke’s indoor ski centre set to reopen next week

Basingstoke’s indoor ski centre is set to open its doors once again on Monday, three months after its former owners went into liquidation.

The centre in Basingstoke Leisure Park, formerly known as Skiplex, will return as Skizone.

It will be operated by Snozone, which already runs two indoor snow slipes in Milton Keynes and Castleford.

Basingstoke features two dry slopes within the iFLY indoor skydiving centre, and has introduced a ski and snowboard coaching programme for visitors of all abilities.

Kyle Bell, group general manager at Snozone, said: “Expanding our group operations with Skizone Basingstoke is a great way for Snozone to bring our expertise to a wider audience.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our service, knowledge and unique way of coaching that really benefits our guests and ensures they achieve their aims.

“We’re also excited to continue our relationship with iFLY who we’ve worked closely with for many years in Milton Keynes.”

Skiplex went into liquidation in July, with the seasonal nature of the business and a lack of qualified instructors listed among the reasons for its closure at the time.

For more information or to book, go to skizoneuk.com.