Basingstoke’s stray dogs not getting a ruff time

Stray dogs in Basingstoke are being well looked after.

For the third year running, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has won the RSPCA Gold Community Animal Welfare Footprint Award.

The honour recognises the council’s work in the treatment and welfare of stray dogs, and the quality of service provided by dog warden Laura Yeates and other officers.

Laura regularly deals with strays that are found in public areas, and works with a number of rehoming charities to find new families for them to live with.

The council’s environmental health team also deals with dog welfare issues, and complaints relating to barking and dog fouling.

Hayley Eachus, the council’s executive member for the environment, said: “Congratulations once again to Laura and the team for winning this prestigious award in recognition of the high standards of the council’s animal welfare service.

“I would appeal to all dog owners in the borough to ensure that their pets are kept safe and are tagged and microchipped, which means you can be reunited as quickly as possible if they go astray.”

Dog owners are legally required to make sure their pet pooch wears a collar and ID.

Any dog that is dealt with as a stray will incur a release fee, kennelling charge and possibly an out-of-hours fee.

All dogs over eight weeks old must also be microchipped and registered, or owners risk prosecution and a £500 fine.