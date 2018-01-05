Basingstones community comes to Basingstoke

Brightly-painted stones and pebbles have taken the country by storm, and now Basingstoke has joined the craze.

Basingstones has already involved hundreds of people searching for stones painted and hidden around the borough for children and families to discover and share.

Hidden under benches, trees or in parks, the aim is to get people to be creative, share their photos and create a ‘real sense of community’.

The idea was brought to Basingstoke by mother-of-two Rachel Brown who was told about the craze in Bournemouth with its Love On The Rocks campaign.

In the short time since setting up the group, residents have been sharing their photos on the Facebook group, with a new photo being uploaded almost on a daily basis.

Rachel said: “I am delighted with the brilliant response that Basingstones has received.

“Scrolling down our wonderful Facebook group page and seeing all the beautifully painted stones and happy faces of those who have found them, you can’t help but smile and feel inspired.

“This shared interest has created a real sense of community.

“It’s such a simple yet lovely idea. It’s a great way to spend time together, get outdoors, be creative and spread some joy. Word is spreading, new people are joining the group all the time and more and more fantastic Basingstones are appearing around our town and parks etc.

“I hope everyone loves the concept as much we do, gets involved and has fun.”