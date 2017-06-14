Batting prowess shines through for Hook victory

Four half centuries helped Hook and Newnham Basics to an emphatic victory over Sarisbury Athletic as they won by 83 runs.

Ben Thane, Jordan Hobday, Matthew Buckingham and Nicholas Willcock all surpassed the 50-run mark in a very impressive innings with the bat for Hook.

They eventually finished their 50 overs on 299-8, although that did include losing four wickets in the final over as they tried to reach the 300s.

Sarisbury didn’t do too badly in response, in particular with opener Ricky Rawlins hitting a century off 99 balls before eventually posting 119.

The rest of the batters couldn’t match Rawlins’ achievements though, and Sarisbury were all out for 216.

Hook are sitting fifth in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League with a points average of 14.33.

In Division Two, Hartley Wintney also enjoyed a victory as they beat Trojans by 88 runs.

William Kerr hit a century for the north Hampshire side as they finished their innings all out for 253.

Trojans couldn’t get close in response though, with Dan Reynaldo and Mark Teale both taking three wickets each as they were bowled out for 169.

Hartley Wintney are up to third in the standings with a 16.67 average.

Rowledge are Hook’s opponents this Saturday, while Hartley Wintney host Totton and Eling.