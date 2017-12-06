Baubles & Queues of shoppers

Families and children in Basingstoke raised £300 for charity by hosting a fun-filled Christmas bauble decorating session.

The event in late November at B&Q brought together young people and their families to help donate funds to North Hants medical fund, St Michael’s Hospice and Chalk Ridge School.

With a craft table set up and an abundance of glitter at the ready, little ones – and not so little ones – got crafty in the name of a good cause.

The money raised, the tree and all the personalised decorations were then donated to the

charities.

B&Q Basingstoke store manager Dave Burnette said: “We have had a brilliant day raising money for three causes close to the heart of our community.

“We are thrilled to have raised over £300 and we have been overwhelmed by the support and the colourful designs created by those who have joined us in store, the trees look brilliant.”