Baywatch racers wave farewell to title hopes

It was Alexandra Palace and bust for a team of soapbox racers from Basingstoke, inspired by a 1980s TV icon.

Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson was the inspiration behind Josh Craven, Scott Waissen, Chris Grant and Adam Berry entering the Red Bull novelty race on Sunday in North London.

Unfortunately the lads making up Team Pamela were unsuccessful in their quest for glory against 70 other teams, 30 metres after they started at Alexandra Palace.

Josh, who as a 1980s child, was inspired by Baywatch, said: “We had a fantastic weekend. The race was a bit of a disaster though almost straight away off the start ramp.

“One thing we were confident in was the front wheels because they were the only part we paid for. It’s ironic that the only thing we paid for went wrong.”

Josh, dressed as David Hasselhoff, was at the front of the soapbox working the brakes with ‘Pamela’ Chris steering at the back.

They kept going after the first wheel came off, but then they lost a second wheel.

Josh joked: “The wheels went further than we did – they actually made it over the first jump.”

As it was a water jump, they both jumped in, cheered on by a 20,000 strong crowd.

At the start, the lads who left John Hunt of Everest School in 1996, performed a Baywatch routine, ripping off their shirts to reveal swimwear underneath. Josh added: “The atmosphere was amazing, we were really nervous but there was such a great buzz.

“It didn’t really matter (not finishing), none of us were upset and we weren’t the worst either – we’re going to do it again because we’ve got unfinished business now.”

The lads have smashed their target of raising £1,000 for the National Lifeboats and next year, they will be looking to be more competitive, spending more than £60 on their chariot.