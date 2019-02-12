BCot leading light in education technology

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) have announced a ‘Showcasing Learning Resources’ half day event on Wednesday 27 March for staff in the further education sector seeking to gain insights into how technology is helping to reduce workloads and deliver transformation in learner engagement.

BCoT is widely recognised as a pioneer in the use of technology that has a positive impact in the classroom and is the second time the college has been selected to host an education technology event, after hosting a similar event in November 2018.

The event, which is supported by the AoC, JISC, Century Tech, GVS and education cloud specialists C-Learning, will bring together innovators from across the sector along with industry leaders to share insights and resources that others can apply quickly with impact.

Principal and Chief Executive Anthony Bravo said “We are thrilled to be hosting this half-day event. We are committed to deploying and embedding technology where it can make a positive difference and we will be sharing our approach in using technology to streamline processes, reduce workload, and enhance learner engagement.”

Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman at C-Learning said “BCoT is an inspiring college that is transforming the life chances of its learners using technology wisely to support this mission. You can feel it when you spend time there as the college is always buzzing with staff who have an infectious enthusiasm and forensic ambition to innovate in a way that has a positive impact on learning. Colleagues like Scott Hayden, a digital innovation specialist and lecturer at BCoT and a TES ‘Teacher of the Year’ award nominee, are continually driving forward innovative teaching practice using his skills as a Google Certified Innovator. Those attending this event will get chance to connect with many of the BCoT team to gain insights into what is working well at BCoT so they can apply some of the tools and techniques in their own colleges.”