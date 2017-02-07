Latest
BCoT to merge with Alton college?

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Department for Education review calls for BCoT to be merged with Alton College #Basingstoke https://t.co/bpvQUD0lXw https://t.co/alKsH5k0Pp
1 hour ago
Robert May's School pupils showcase film warning other teenagers against sexting as part of #Hampshire police drive… https://t.co/rbZ73XeWnq
4 hours ago
Special run and talk campaign sees Hatch Warren Runners help support people with mental health problems… https://t.co/19Ld8QOsAc
6 hours ago
PCC backs campaign to stop financial abuse of elderly as charity predicts 1,679 people in #Hampshire being targeted… https://t.co/zw5LrmD8qj
7 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR