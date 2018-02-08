Beers and cheers for Emma

Rugby players who did not let one sip of alcohol touch their lips for a whole month have raised more than £2,000 in honour of a close friend.

Fifteen members of Chineham RFC took on the dry January challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, after a member of the club was diagnosed with the disease for a second time.

Emma Tinker, a club member for more than 10 years, has now undergone her ninth and what is hoped to be her final chemotherapy session.

After the successful appeal, she treated the team to a cold beer to say thank you.

Emma posted on Facebook: “We have truly felt, and continue to feel, enveloped in all the love and support we have received from all you lovely friends and family.”

Her husband John Tinker said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from everyone at Chineham RFC but the £2,500 raised when including Gift Aid has been incredible. In times of need you find out who your true friends are and we are blessed to have so many.”

He added: “Cancer is a horrible disease that impacts on the lives of so many people; the sooner research can be done and cures developed then the fight will finally end.”

Dave Floyd, chairman of the club, said: “Our rugby club is proud of its ‘one big family’ ethos and as one of our members is battling cancer, this is our way of showing our support and help through this difficult time.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/chineham-rfc.