Ben un-Folds a great concert

Taking to Anvil’s stage armed with a grand piano for company, Ben Folds, whose love for music shines through on every occasion, plays tracks both classic and current this May.

During his career Ben has performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, released multiple solo albums and toured internationally with his band, Ben Folds Five, which is in fact a trio.

There are few musicians that can draw on such a varied and vast body of work. Expect to hear Ben Folds Five favourites along with stripped back renditions from his more classical-leaning repertoire.

Folds’ enormous body of genre-bending music includes pop albums with his band, solo rock albums, classical records, and collaborative records with artists such as Sara Bareilles, Regina Spektor, William Shatner and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.

His last album, So There, was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to number one on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

In addition to his usual music making, he has undertaken experimental songwriting projects with authors such as Nick Hornby and Neil Gaiman alongside contributing soundtracks to the animated films Over the Hedge and Hoodwinked!.

Ben is no stranger to television, having been featured for five seasons as a judge on NBC’s critically-acclaimed a capella show The Sing Off. He continues to appear in cameo roles on TV shows like Billions, You’re The Worst and Community.

Support comes from Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Holubowski, who is praised for his capacity as a self-taught musician, poet and composer.

Ben Folds can be heard at The Anvil on Tuesday May 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £27 and £37, which includes a £2 booking fee.

Call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk to book.