Ben’s got the Wright stuff as Basingstoke beat Merstham

Ben Wright continued his impressive pre-season form by playing part in all the goals as Basingstoke Town beat Merstham 4-1 at the Camrose on Saturday.

The Dragons were dominating the visitors right from kick-off with the livewire Ashleigh Artwell firing over the goal, after being set up by Aaron Jarvis who had received a long ball from debutant Shane Hollomby.

That was the second minute and in the eighth minute, the lively Wright was denied the opening goal from a header, Chris Haigh in the Merstham goal denying him.

Basingstoke continued to dominate and Wright had another chance five minutes later when his 20-yard free kick, bound for the top corner was pushed away by Haigh.

Wright kept plugging away though and got his reward on 22 minutes with the opening goal of the game, tucking away a penalty.

Jarvis supplied a sublime cross-field ball that found George Bennett on the left side of the penalty area and Simon Cooper brought him down.

Town continued to dominate and doubled their lead on 38 minutes when Merstham failed to deal with a Wright corner.

The clearance found captain David Ray who crossed in for Charlie Kennedy to score with a glancing header.

It could have been 3-0 on the stroke of half time but Jarvis hit the crossbar.

Immediately after half-time, Merstham pulled one back through Sahr Kabba as he snuck in behind the Basingstoke defence.

However two minutes later, Basingstoke scored a third through Wright who grabbed his second of the game, making it 3-1.

A neat move involving Kennedy and Artwell was finished off by the striker.

Merstham had a chance through the lively Kabba but he saw his shot saved.

Basingstoke continued to dominate and finally scored a fourth through Dan Bayliss, three minutes from time.

Sam Smart won a free-kick on the right which Wright whipped in and sub Bayliss made no mistake with his header to seal the 4-1 victory.