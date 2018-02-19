Bespoke fundraising for charity

A cancer charity received a hat-trick of endorsement to help push it towards a £5million target.

The team at Beaufort Financial announced earlier this month it will be once again support Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s mission to raise the funds towards a trailblazing cancer treatment centre in Basingstoke.

It’s the third year in a row the Beaufort Financial team have backed Ark – and several members of staff have played key roles in the charity’s fundraising campaign which has so far hit £1.8m.

Some employees have taken part in half-marathons and fundraising cycle rides – including JOGLE16 (John O’Groats to Land’s End) and the Ark to Arc ride – which have collectively raised more than £100,000 for Ark.

Beaufort financial director Mark Dolby, who was inspired to support the charity after losing members of his family to cancer, said the team is delighted to be supporting Ark for a third year.

He said: “We look forward to continuing to make a difference in 2018 as we raise more funds for, and awareness of, Ark’s campaign.”

Ark’s trustee Merv Rees said: “I am delighted and grateful that [the team] have chosen to back the charity again in 2018.”

The new centre will largely be funded by Hampshire hospitals foundation trust (HHFT), and it will most likely be built on the existing Basingstoke hospital site.