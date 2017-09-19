Best and worst games of the season so far for Bison

Basingstoke Bison once again came unstuck against Telford Tigers on Saturday, before making amends with a win over Bracknell Bees the following evening.

It was another mixed weekend for the Herd, having won two and lost two of their National Ice Hockey League fixtures so far this season.

Bison have already lost to the Tigers 2-1 last week, and followed that up with a 5-2 home loss on Saturday.

Things did start well for Bison as they scored first after three minutes as Jaroslav Cesky’s pass to the front of the net was deflected in.

They made it 2-0 nine minutes later as Cesky fed Vanya Antonov to slot home via the five hole.

However the advantage didn’t last long, and within moments the Tigers had pulled one back through former Bison player Joe Miller.

Before the end of the first period Telford had equalised, and a couple of minutes into the second period the visitors were ahead courtesy of Jack Watkins.

The rest of the period remained goalless, and Bison would need a big showing in the final 20 minutes to get something out of the match.

But the Tigers pulled further ahead on 47 minutes as Adam Taylor shot and converted his own rebound, before Jason Silverthorn completed the scoring six minutes later.

It was a more successful night for Bison on Sunday though as they won 2-1 after making the short trip to Bracknell Bees.

Things took a while to get going at The Hive, and after a fruitless first period it would take until almost the end of the second before Bison got their first goal, Cesky being the scorer.

Bison extended their lead just shy of 50 minutes when Tomas Karpov finished from Samuel Brooks.

Shaun Thompson pulled one back for the Bees late on, but Bison held on to take their first win of the year in the National Cup.

Bison’s head coach Doug Sheppard said: “It was a split weekend, we somehow managed to play our worst game at home on Saturday but we responded well on the road on Sunday.

“Bracknell was our best game of the season so far, we went there and did all the little things right that it takes to win a hockey game.

“Our win on Sunday gives us good momentum to carry into next weekend’s games.”

Bison have another cup game this weekend when they travel to Swindon Wildcats on Saturday, before hosting Sheffield Steeldogs in the league on Sunday.