Best of friends, worst of friends

Local theatre group Purple Room Productions have been going from strength to strength with their latest offering.

The seldom performed but much admired Absent Friends by Alan Ayckbourn will open in Basingstoke for three nights this November.

Written in 1974, it is Ayckbourn at his very best, it brings together his fast paced and witty dialogue with his funny but sometimes painful observations of the reality of lives in 1970s Britain.

A group of friends re-unite to cheer up an old friend who has had a bereavement, but it quickly transpires that there are ulterior motives for this rendezvous and some bittersweet moments as people stop pretending that their lives are OK.

Absent Friends deals, comically but sensitively, with the tongue-tied, embarrassed modern response to death, uncomprehending husbands and neglected wives, rotting marriages and adulterous sex.

The Guardian has described the play as “simple in form, it is powerful in effect. Through nervous edgy laughter, it shows Ayckbourn suggesting that the best friends are indeed those who are usually absent”.

Purple Room Productions are bringing together a wealth of talent for this show; with local star Stacy Hart (The Bill, Grafters, Get Real) playing one of the female leads and professional director Janet Harrison using her many years of experience to get the best out the cast.

The show runs from November 23 to 25 at Queen Mary’s College Central Studios, Basingstoke at 7.30pm.

Tickets start from £12 and are available online at centralstudio.cloudvenue.co.uk or by calling 01256 418 318.