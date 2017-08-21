Better maintenance promised for Buckskin and South Ham

The Basingstoke neighbourhoods of Buckskin and South Ham will be looking all spick and span, thanks to a new ‘joined up’ agreement on grounds maintenance aimed at making services more efficient.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Sovereign Housing Association are working together after different teams from both the council and Sovereign claimed responsibility for grass cutting, shrub maintainance and litter picking of the same areas.

This will all change, however, after the council listened to residents’ comments over the lack of a joined-up solution.

From September 4, a single service, led by the council’s operations team, will take over all grounds maintenance for the area.

Also, garage forecourts and roads will be mechanically swept along with the weed killing of housing association areas, garage gutter clearing over the winter months and gulley cleaning.

Cllr Hayley Eachus, cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment at the borough council, welcomed the new arrangement.

She said: “The borough council listened to local people’s comments about the discrepancies that affected the maintenance of their local area and we have worked with Sovereign to provide this joined-up solution.

“Residents in Buckskin and South Ham will find the single grounds maintenance service improves their environment and their customer experience.

“From September, they will be able to report issues or concerns, such as missed or untidy grass cutting, to the borough council and be reassured that prompt action will be taken.

“This new arrangement will provide a more efficient delivery of services and enhance the landscape for everyone.”

Sovereign, which manages more than 5,000 homes across the borough, is also pleased.

Luke Bingham, Sovereign’s divisional director, said: “Working with the borough council, one dedicated team will now maintain land owned by both organisations.

“It’s a great example of partnership working and I’m confident this fresh approach will improve residents’ satisfaction with the open spaces in Buckskin and South Ham.”