Big hand for Basingstoke hospital volunteers who make a difference

Around 500 volunteers have been rewarded for their kind-hearted efforts at North Hampshire Hospitals with a series of tea parties.

Generous helpers who give up their free time to lend a hand to others in need enjoyed a well-earned cup of tea and slice of cake.

Volunteer Doreen Lonergan, who was at the Basingstoke Hospital celebration, said: “I wanted to make a difference and befriending appealed to me because I understand that it would be easy for somebody living on their own, with health issues, to become isolated.”

For the last 18 months, Doreen has been a volunteer befriender, visiting patients at home who are often alone, proving some friendly company and a listening ear.

She said: “The lady I used to visit really looked forward to our meetings.

“Sometimes we’d just stay in and chat and other times we’d go out somewhere like a garden centre, a museum or the shops.

“I always felt that I had made a difference and that she was happier at the end of her visit than she had been at the start.”

Doreen said the woman she befriended had passed away recently and, at the funeral, many people had gone up to her saying she had told everyone about her.

Volunteers help Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust care for patients in a variety of ways from lending a hand at mealtimes to helping with back office tasks.

Dave Ewing and Paul Hargreaves both had treatment for heart problems and underwent the cardiac rehabilitation programme – and now they are helping new patients through it.

Dave said: “We have really good fun while we are doing it and it’s great to get the chance to meet so many different people.

“When people first come to the sessions they are often nervous, but after a couple of weeks they are bounding around and have a lot more confidence.”

Donna Green, chief nurse, saluted the volunteers. She said: “We are incredibly grateful for everything they do.

“They make a difference, not only to our patients, but to our staff as well, and it’s fantastic to be part of the team.”