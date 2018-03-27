Big-hearted performers and audience help boost funds

Basingstoke performers raised more than £100 for charity after a heart-stopping show earlier this month.

Basingstoke Amateur Operatic Society put on a performance to remember of Fiddler on the Roof at the Haymarket Theatre to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Staff and audience members alike dropped a total of £103.06 into the collection bucket that will go towards the charity’s lifesaving research.

Gemma Hodgkiss, BHF fundraising manager for Hampshire, said: “We’re so grateful to BAOS for raising this fabulous total.

“Every donation we receive is helping us to end the heartbreak of heart disease, and we would like to say a huge thank you to the audience, cast and theatre staff for their support.

“In the Basingstoke and Deane area alone, 316 people will die from cardiovascular disease each year, with 90 of these people under 75. It’s only thanks to the efforts in communities across the country that we’ll be able to fund even more research into these conditions to support friends and family on your doorstep.”

BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years which will be central to discovering vital treatments for people living with heart and circulatory conditions.