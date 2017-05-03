Big-hearted schoolgirl is at her peak for wildlife

An adventurous and animal-loving schoolgirl from Basingstoke is aiming high with an ambitious challenge.

Bracken Henderson is planning to scale Mount Snowdon in Wales – one of the highest peaks in the UK – in aid of an international wildlife charity.

The nine year-old is raising money for the Born Free Foundation, which works to protect endangered and vulnerable animals all over the world.

“I love animals because they are cute and they deserve a better life,” said Bracken.

“Last year mummy and I did a 12-mile walk for Born Free and raised £200, so I wanted to do something even bigger this year!”

Bracken, who attends Priory Primary School in Tadley, said her favourite animal is the lioness because “they are strong, fast, beautiful and brave” and that she would like to work for Born Free in the future.

She will be accompanied on her trek up Snowdon in June by mum Louise and grandma Anne Webb.

Louise said: “Bracken has such a big heart and loves all living things. She wants to make a difference for animals.

“She comes up with what challenge she wants to do next and I support her 100 per cent.

“She is very excited for her next challenge and wears her Born Free top on our training walks proudly.”

They are hoping to raise £1,000 for the foundation before they set out up the third highest peak in the UK at 1,085m above sea level.

To donate, visit justgiving.com and search for ‘Bracken’s going to climb a mountain’.