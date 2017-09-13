Big line-up for this year’s Basingstoke Variety Show

More than 300 performers from across the area will take to the stage for the Basingstoke Variety Show next month.

Singers, dancers, musicians and stand-up acts will be entertaining crowds at The Anvil on October 7.

This year’s show will be compered by ventriloquist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett, and will be raising money for the mayor of Basingstoke’s community chest charity appeal.

Acts taking part include the Basingstoke Academy of Dancing, the youth group of the Basingstoke Amateur Operatic Society, and Stagecoach.

Show producer Ian Aherne said: “We are very excited to be showcasing some of the best talent in and around Basingstoke and are delighted to be working with many groups and artists for the first time.

He continued: “It is always very special to have over 300 performers filling The Anvil with live music.”

Basingstoke’s mayor Paul Frankum added: “Basingstoke’s got talent, and this is your chance to enjoy an evening of fantastic entertainment from our community.

“The feelgood factor is even better as funds raised from the show will go into my community chest to benefit good local causes.”

Adult tickets cost £15, with the show starting at 7.30pm. For details or to book, go to anvilarts.org.uk.