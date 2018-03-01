Big man with a big heart remembered

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Odiham to say goodbye to a ‘legend’ of a firefighter.

The funeral for watch manager Mick Paull, 65, a firefighter at Odiham for nearly 45 years, took place on Thursday, with family, friends and members of the community remembering him at a service at All Saints Church.

Mr Paull passed away on January 20. He had been in a critical condition since sustaining a severe head injury in an accident while off-duty four days earlier.

In a tribute, Odiham fire station said: “Mick had huge pride in the station, always going the extra mile to make sure that the uniforms, station and appliances are clean and polished. His old fashioned values are something we can all admire and learn from.

“In addition to running the fire station, Mick has been instrumental in organising the Odiham Fire Show, raising thousands of pounds for the Firefighters Charity and Hampshire Air Ambulance.

“Mick will be remembered on the drill yard as a big man with a big heart who upheld the finest traditions of the fire service.

“Everything he did was for his family and the community of Odiham.

“The thoughts of everyone in the service are with Mick’s family, friends and colleagues.”