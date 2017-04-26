Biggest crowd of season see ’Stoke finish in 12th

Basingstoke Town’s largest crowd of the season of 617 was treated to a 1-1 draw with Hitchin Town in what was potentially the last match played at Camrose.
The Dragons went into the final league game of the season in good form, with three wins and two draws.
They had already secured a top-half finish thanks to a another 1-1 draw at Dorchester Town last time out.
A win could have seen them end in 11th, compared to the Canaries who will be participating in the play-offs after finishing fourth.
In an entertaining first half, momentum ebbed and flowed with numerous chances for both teams.
Ben Walster came close for the visitors with a free kick while Liam Brooks fired over the bar.
For Basingstoke, Nana Owusu tested Michael Johnson in the Hitchin goal with a fierce shot.
Then Aaron Redford had a sharp volley on the turn saved, hit a post and then bounce agonisingly across the line.
A Matt Partridge volley was cleared off the line and Aaron Jarvis was thwarted by ‘keeper Johnson after hesitating when through on goal.
Jarvis made amends when Basingstoke finally broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time.
The striker scored his 17th goal of the season after receiving the ball with his back to goal.
He swivelled to volley into the net despite the goalkeeper getting a strong hand on the ball.
As the half drew to a close, Redford had a low shot which bounced narrowly wide.
After half-time, Hitchin hit back with an equaliser on 58 minutes when Matt Lench looped a header over Alex Tokarczyk after a deep cross from the right.
Both sides then had chances to win. First Jarvis headed wide from close range before Ashleigh Artwell was inches from turning in a low cross.
For the visitors, Jay Dowie’s shot was crucially blocked.
Then Artwell seemed to be fouled on the edge of the box, but the referee waved away frantic penalty appeals as both sides shared the spoils.