Biker killed after crash with tractor near Basingstoke

A motorcyclist has been killed after he was involved in a crash with a tractor near Basingstoke yesterday morning.

It happened at around 11.40am at Ridge Lane, Newnham when the two vehicles collided.

The 62-year-old biker, from Upton Grey, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by police, but his family has been informed.

The driver of the tractor, a 25-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 44170155641.