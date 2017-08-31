Bill Bailey’s having a Lark with new show

Comic Bill Bailey will be bringing his new show Larks in Transit to The Anvil in Basingstoke in the new year.

Larks in Transit will start at the end of January 2018 and will tour the length and breadth of the UK, finishing in June.

The tour is a compilation of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a wandering comedian.

With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald, and re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

Bailey began his career touring the country in the 1980s. Over the past 30-plus years he has gained a huge amount of national praise and been described by the Daily Telegraph as ‘the brainiest comic of his generation’.

Bill has enjoyed much success on the circuit for many years and won various awards including the British Comedy Award.

He has also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival almost every year since his debut, Cosmic Jam, in 1995. His 1996 follow-up, Bill Bailey Live, earned him a nomination for the prestigious Perrier Award.

The Fringe has also seen Bill branch out as a dramatic actor, firstly in a well-received production of 12 Angry Men, as the restrained Juror 4, then two years later as the slouchy, unkempt Oscar in the equally acclaimed The Odd Couple.

Pronounced by The Guardian Guide as ‘approaching the status of national treasure’, he is well known for his role in Black Books and for his regular appearances on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as his extensive stand-up work.

For your chance to see Bill, head to The Anvil on March 7.

Tickets cost £29.50. To book, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.