Birdies fly in for Rose on final day

North Hampshire golfer Justin Rose missed out on the opportunity to be named England’s fourth World Number One on Sunday at the Players Championship.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney member had the first chance of his 20-year career to be named the World Number One if he had won the Players Championship and if other scorecards fell in his favour.

Rose’s slim hopes of taking top spot might not have come to fruition but the former Robert May’s pupil enjoyed a positive outing at Sawgrass.

Rose equalled a tournament record when he became the ninth player in tournament history to card six consecutive birdies.

The Englishman was 16 shots adrift of runaway leader Webb Simpson on the final day, who became the eighth player to achieve six consecutive birdies two days earlier.

Rose hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation finishing nine under for the tournament.

The Hampshire golfer signed off in style on the final day with a six-under 66, tied for 23rd at nine under on the Players Championship leader board below compatriots Tommy Fleetwood (T7) and Ian Poulter (T11).

Rose reached the green in two and sank a sub one-foot putt for the birdie on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, but missed his birdie putt from 13 feet on the 532-yard par-5 second to finish with a 3-putt par.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Rose managed a two-putt bogey after sending his tee shot 201 yards to the left greenside bunker and his sand shot 19 yards to the green.

The Olympic gold medallist hit a birdie on the 583-yard par 5 ninth and reached the green in two before sinking a sub one-foot putt for birdie on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole to move two under for the round.

His third under-par hole in a row on the 558-yard par-5 11th was swiftly followed by his fourth on the 302-yard par-4 12th and a fifth on the 181-yard par-3 13th.

Rose matched the tournament record for six consecutive birdies when after reaching the green in two on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole and sinking a 33-inch putt for birdie on the 523-yard par-5 16th.

A bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th with two putting after reaching the green in three moved the 2013 US Open Champion to six under for the round.

Despite fighting back Rose finished nine shots behind Simpson whose 18 under for the four days won him the title.