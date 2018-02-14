Birthday to remember for Rhys

Basingstoke Town players were outnumbered 10 to four on Saturday as the Dragons were put through their paces by a group of nine and 10 year olds.
Birthday boy Rhys Polhrcary celebrating his ninth birthday was left disappointed after the referee called off the Southern League One clash with Bishop’s Stortford at the Camrose due to a waterlogged pitch.
But that disappointment soon turned to joy as four of ‘Stoke’s finest turned out for a kick about with the birthday party.
Aaron Nicholson, assistant head of youth and community at the Club, said: “Part of the birthday package is that you get to meet the players, go on as a mascot and then watch the game.
“I went into the changing rooms and asked if there were any players who would be happy to come down and four of them straight away were like ‘yeah that’s fine, we’ll come and do it’.
“The kids really enjoyed it. It was only a little kick about for a birthday party but when the players got there, suddenly they were taking it quite seriously and all screaming for the ball.
“When you’ve got footballers coming down to play with you, no matter who it is, it’s always exciting.
“As soon as the game was called off, the players were allowed to go home, but fair play to them going out on the pitch as it was tipping it down.”
n There were further setbacks for Basingstoke off the pitch after it was revealed during Tuesday’s Community Club meeting that the team’s move to Winklebury has hit a snag.
Basingstoke will continue to play at the Camrose for the first half of next season with the owners’ approval after a delay in a new state of the art artificial grass pitch at Winklebury.
Community Club secretary Steve Williams said at the meeting that “all signs were positive about the move” and the delay “should be seen as an opportunity to maximise funding”.Basingstoke remain 13th on 42 points ahead of the trip to Redditch on Saturday (17th) and will play the rearranged fixture with Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday March 20 at 7.45pm.