Birthday treat for digger-mad toddler Adam

A budding dumper truck driver was given a very special birthday treat by a homes developer.

Adam Blackwell, who recently turned three, has a passion for the trucks and diggers and loves to watch them in action.

The youngster visited the Gillies Meadow development in Rooksdown and was given the chance to join the site team for the day.

“Adam wants to visit Gillies Meadow every day, irrespective of the weather and we have literally watched the site team working in a torrential downpour more than once,” said mum Emma.

“Depending on what the machinery is doing, we can be there for 20 minutes to several hours watching them, talking about what they are doing and if any of the team are free, they come over and have a quick chat to him too.

“He has always been interested in diggers from a very early age, but certainly since they broke ground at the development.

“He loves dumper trucks the most and diggers are a very close second.”

Emma added: “All the staff there really make an effort and it is lovely that they would give him a present to celebrate his interest in construction.”

During the visit, Adam sat in a digger that site manager Trevor Jones had driven up especially and was given his own hard hat and high visibility vest as well as a toy ‘Mega Digger’.

The Basingstoke toddler also hopes to drive diggers when he’s older.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “When we heard about little Adam visiting our Gillies Meadow development every day, we knew we wanted to do something special for him and give him a gift that would really help him to feel like part of the team.

“We are always encouraging youngsters to consider a career in construction and we are delighted that Adam is showing an interest already.”