Bison back at top after victories

Basingstoke Bison pulled off two important wins in a double weekender that returns them to the summit of the NIHL South 1.

Bison were made to work hard for the 4-3 victory over table toppers Peterborough Phantoms on home ice, twice falling behind to the visitors on Saturday.

A dazzling first period of back-and-forth exchanges somehow ended scoreless as both teams cancelled each other out.

Net minder Dean Skins had to be sharp in the second period to keep out a shot from Peterborough’s Owen Griffiths before Vanya Antonov’s shot at the other end of the ice went wide.

It was Nathan Salem who first breached Bison’s defence on 35.23 minutes before Ales Padelek bundled over the line just 36 seconds later to lead 2-0 at the break.

Daniel Scott led the comeback in the third period beating Euan King with a blast before Grant Rounding fired level with 15.34 to play.

The Phantoms nudged back in front on 46.34 through a text book powerplay from Griffiths but Josh Smith once more tied the scores with 6.53 to play.

Davies was the hero of the hour as his tap in for the go ahead goal with 3.50 left was enough to ensure the win.

The weekend was made all the sweeter when Bison struck seven past Invicta Dynamos in Kent on Sunday.

Davies (8.46, 53.31), Tomas Karpov (13.02, 29.04), Joe Baird (31.04), Antonov (52.29) and Hallam Wilson (56.22) all got on the score sheet for a relatively comfortable two points.

Bison coach Doug Sheppard said: “We came off our most emotional game on Saturday night which was both physically and mentally draining.

“We had to work very hard to get the points against tough opposition and I think maybe we may have had a bit of metaphorical hangover on Sunday.

“We managed to do what was needed and pick up a valuable two points securing ourselves a huge four point weekend in terms of the title race.”

Bison were due to play Hull Tigers in the Autumn Cup semi-final on Wednesday as we went to press.

– Owen Hughes