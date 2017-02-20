Bison battle to Lightning win

Basingstoke Bison bounced back from back to back defeats to beat Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday.

The Herd look to be too far away from all those around them to drop or finish higher than their current spot in fourth place going into the final five games of the regular English Premier League (EPL) season.

But they gave a positive glimpse of what next month’s EPL play offs could look like on Saturday by putting in a battling showing to come from behind twice and beat second-placed Milton Keynes at the Basingstoke Arena.

Things got off to the worst possible start however, as Lewis Hook skated round the zone and slotted the puck into the corner to give the Lightning the lead with just 1:51 on the clock.

Bison responded well to that set back but found netminder Przemyslaw Odrobny in great form, as he denied Stuart Mogg, Ciaran Long and then Derek Roehl in quick succession.

But the hosts finally found a way past the Milton Keynes goalie 2:45 from the first interval – albeit thanks to good fortune – when Vanya Antonov’s blast was deflected in off Dan Davies.

After a string of penalty offences from both sides, the visitors retook the lead on 29:35 through Frankie Bakrlik’s smart finish past Tomas Hiadlovsky in the Stampede goal.

But after Lewis Christie was called for a blatant roughing penalty on Aaron Connolly, Bison made the most of the powerplay to level the tie once again through Roehl’s fiercely struck drive along the ice.

This proved to be the catalyst for the Basingstoke win, as the hosts seemed to grow stronger and stronger in the final period, with Tomas Karpov, Connolly and Declan Balmer all finding Odrobny in the way.

But the Poland international could do nothing to deny the Bison charge just under five minutes from time, as Balmer fed Long to step in to the shot and blast into the middle of the net for the win.

Basingstoke are next in action away to Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday.