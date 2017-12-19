Bison charge to top of league

Basingstoke Bison sit proudly at the league summit for the first time this season following a 1-0 overtime win at Milton Keynes Thunder.

The Herd have been in scintillating form this campaign and were able to take their perch at the top when they won Saturday’s game in hand.

Forward Dan Davies was the hero as he netted the winner just 14 seconds into overtime following a tense and goalless hour of normal play.

‘Stoke also had goalie Dean Skinns to thank as the defensive rock recorded his 12th Bison shutout, thwarting all 17 shots he faced.

The away side, who boss Doug Sheppard was away in Canada, weren’t at their best – but to claim all the points in those circumstances exemplifies the grit and determination of a title-winning side.

Bison captain Aaron Connolly said: “I think we came out of the blocks pretty quick but as the game went on I think our frustrations got the better of us.

“It wasn’t our best game by any means but we found a way to do what needed to be done and it certainly wouldn’t have been possible without Deano [netminder Dean Skinns] standing on his head for us once again and keeping us in that game.

“We have a lot more to give and we know that but good teams always find a way to win even when it’s not their night and that’s exactly what we did.”

Bison, missing Joe Baird and Josh Smith on GB Under 20s duty, created several chances, hitting the post and bar more than once – but Thunder were worthy of their point.

The hosts forced Skinns into 17 saves, with Tom Carlon posing the Buckinghamshire side’s biggest threat.

But neither side could force a winner in regulation time so into overtime it went.

Overtime didn’t last long however as Roman Malinik forced a turnover and got the puck to the front of the net where Davies tapped in to the open target to end the game after 14 extra seconds.

Bison host Bracknell Bees (14th) on Saturday.