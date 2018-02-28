Bison charge to two point lead

As the race to be crowned NIHL South 1 champions hots up, Basingstoke Bison kept their cool on the ice with back-to-back victories during a double weekender.

Comprehensive wins over Swindon Wildcats and Bracknell Bees move the Herd two points clear of Peterborough Phantoms on 52 points at the league’s summit.

Basingstoke Arena was packed out for the arrival of title outsiders Swindon Wildcats on Saturday, but the Wiltshire side left with their tails between their legs after a 4-0 thumping.

After an intense first period finished scoreless, it was Bison who looked the most likely to break the deadlock in the second period.

Bison were given their first powerplay with a holding penalty at 22.55 and it took just five seconds to convert the advantage, with Aaron Connolly bringing the stadium to their feet.

Ryan Sutton doubled the lead before Dan Davies put the Hampshire side 3-0 up and Grant Rounding completed the shut-out in the final period.

Bracknell Bees put up a sterner contest on Sunday but Davies soon overturned Josh Martin’s opener before Kurt Reynolds ensured the first period would go to the visitors.

Davies, Tomas Karpov, Stuart Mogg and a Connolly hattrick were enough to give Bison an 8-4 victory in Berkshire.

Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “We played a very solid game on Saturday, spurred on by a great atmosphere in the rink.

“I thought it was a great four point weekend, Saturday was one of our best games and Bracknell is never an easy place to go and get a win but we came away with the points and sets us up for a great league game on Sunday at Peterborough.”

Bison will hope their superb form carries across to Friday’s opening leg of the 2017/18 Autumn Cup Final against Swindon Wildcats.

Sheppard added: “We’ve enjoyed some close battles with them this year so far this season and it’ll make for an exciting cup final.”

The home leg takes place at 7.45pm, with the return leg in Swindon on Friday March 9 where the champions will be crowned.