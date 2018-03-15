Bison claim league title after putting out a lacklustre Fire

The treble dream is still on for Basingstoke Bison after emphatically beating Cardiff Fire 8-1 in their final league game of the campaign to clinch the league title.

It was a busy weekend for the Herd who lost 3-1 at home to Swindon Wildcats in the first leg of the Autumn Cup final on Friday before cruising to a 10-1 victory over Invicta Dynamos the next day.

Bison went into their third game in three days against Cardiff knowing that a win would be enough for the South 1 (Britton) crown as they had a superior goal difference to nearest rivals Peterborough Phantoms.

Peterborough, on an eight-match winning streak, ran ‘Stoke close but their narrow 6-4 win over Streatham on Saturday was not convincing enough to really pressure the Hampshire side.

Thanks to their pair of convincing wins, Bison finished with a goal difference of 96 compared with Phantoms 90.

Proud head coach Doug Sheppard was delighted with the first piece of silverware this season.

He said: “I don’t think anybody would have predicted this in late September but when you’ve got a talented group full of character anything is possible.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys and the way we stuck together and got the job done on the last weekend of the season.”

Goals against Cardiff came from Aaron Connolly (11 & 47 minutes), Stuart Mogg (26), Roman Malinik (30), Tomas Karpov (33 & 37), Ivan Antonov (42) and Joshua Smith (59).

Sheppard thanked the fans and insisted they enjoy the taste of victory until the second leg of the cup fixture against Swindon on Friday.

“I want to thank our fans who’ve been amazing all season,” he said.

“Saturday was an amazing effort from the fans and it was terrific to see so many fans travel to Cardiff to celebrate the title with us and sticking around after to congratulate us all.

“I hope everyone involved with the Bison enjoys this moment for a short while and then we get back to business Friday in Swindon ahead of launching our play-offs.”

It is another three-game weekend for Bison who travel to Swindon on Friday before a double header against Invicta Dynamos in the play-offs. Bison are at home on Saturday before travelling to Gillingham on Sunday.

Bison players celebrate winning the league title after their 3-1 victory in Cardiff on Sunday

Picture: grantkingphotography.com