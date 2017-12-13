Bison continue charge up table after netting four more points

A short-benched Basingstoke Bison claimed all four points from their double weekender and remain within touching distance of NIHL South 1 leaders Peterborough Phantoms.

Bison left the capital with a 7-4 victory after braving the snow-covered roads and heading to London to face Streatham IHC on Sunday.

Goals from Tomas Karpov and Hallam Wilson put the visitors ahead against the Londoners within the first two minutes, before Aaron Connolly scored a powerplay marker in the fifth minute.

Streatham pulled two back in the first period despite Bison outshooting their hosts, with the home team scoring the only goal in the middle frame to level the score at 3-3.

Bison captain Aaron Connolly converted a powerplay to re-take the lead before Streatham levelled again shortly after. Connolly broke through to score his hat-trick goal, with Grant Rounding and Paul Petts completing the score line.

Defender Joe Baird and forwards Vanya Antonov, Josh Smith and Roman Malinik were all missing from Saturday’s 6-2 Autumn Cup win over the Phantoms.

Peterborough came to the Basingstoke Arena determined to show the form that has them topping the South 1 table, piling pressure on in the opening period.

The puck was eventually slotted in the net by captain Connolly in the middle frame before putting the Herd 2 goals clear after ringing one in off the cross bar.

Further goals from Ryan Sutton, Stuart Mogg, Rounding and another for Connolly earned Bison the win.

Head coach Doug Sheppard praised his team’s hard work after two gruelling games for the short-benched Bison.

He said: “We played two big games and we all knew how short we would be going in to these games but the guys stepped up big time.

“We put in lots of hard work over the 120 minutes to get the two positive results.

“We’ll hopefully welcome some guys back next weekend but I needed the guys to step up this weekend and they did and I can’t ask anymore than that.”

Bison will look to replicate their success in the league as they prepare for a visit from Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday.

– By Owen Hughes