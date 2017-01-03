Bison douse the Flames but are shocked by Lightning

Basingstoke Bison have taken two steps forward and two steps back again in their bid to put some pressure on the sides above them at the start of the new year.

In two game weeks that pretty much summed up their season so far, the Herd twice followed up impressive wins with dispiriting defeats just 24 hours later over the festive period.

A double-header with Swindon Wildcats straight after Christmas firstly saw the Stampede emerge with just two points from four, as both sides claimed victories on their own rink.

And after finally breaking their duck against Guildford Flames at the fourth time of asking at the Spectrum on New Year’s Day, Basingstoke were then agonisingly beaten at Milton Keynes Lightning on Monday.

As has so often been the case in 2016/17, Derek Roehl drew the Herd level at Milton Keynes in the second period, after they’d gone behind to a Blaz Emersic goal early on.

And after Ciaran Long had equalised for a second time at the start of the third period to cancel out Michael Farn’s effort, the American forward struck again on 46:00 to make it 3-2.

But Basingstoke would only hold on for 92 seconds, before they surrendered the lead and the game to lose 4-3, following strikes from Craig Scott and Lewis Hook.

Netminder Tomas Hiadlovsky was the star the previous night, as his fifth assist of the campaign set a new club record, and lead his side to a 3-1 victory at fierce rivals Guildford.

After a goalless opening period, the game leapt into life after the break, with Long and Vanya Antonov scoring either side of a Tom Duggan goal to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

And Great Britain under-20 international Antonov then wrapped the game up on 46:21 – collecting the puck from Kurt Reynolds and then lashing an effort past Dean Skinns.

Contrasting results against Swindon over the festive period have also contributed to the Stampede dropping down to fifth place in the English Premier League (EPL).

Basingstoke were made to work for their 3-2 win at Planet Ice on Boxing Day, as Antonov, Roehl, and Tomas Karpov all found the net for the hosts.

But a Long effort 2:15 from time was all Doug Sheppard’s side had to show from their trip to Wiltshire the following night, as a hat trick from Tomasz Malasinski led Swindon to a 3-1 victory.

Basingstoke are next in action at home to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday.