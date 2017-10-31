Bison extinguish Fire with 17 goals over weekend

The unstoppable Basingstoke Bison stampede showed no sign of slowing down with another four-point weekend after extinguishing Cardiff Fire at the weekend – twice.

Notching a hat-trick in both wins, Tomas Karpov, pictured, was the shining star of the weekend to help ‘Stoke to their seventh win from seven NIHL1 matches.

His first treble came in Saturday’s 5-1 home win, while Ryan Sutton and Daniel Davies added to the expected victory.

The Herd made even less work of the Fire in the return fixture the following day, handing out a 12-2 thumping at the Ice Arena Wales.

Karpov chalked up his second hat-trick in as many days with a goal in every period.

Kurt Reynolds, Hallam Wilson, Daniel Scott, Sutton, Josh Smith, Davies and Aaron Connolly (twice) completed the rout.

Of the four-point weekend, Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “We enjoyed two good, convincing wins and it was a great chance for us to give the younger members of the squad the ice time they’ve been pushing for.

“We worked hard this weekend to ensure we didn’t have a repeat of the previous weekend and we know we have to keep working hard to keep this momentum going.”

Bison host Milton Keynes Thunder in the league on Saturday before visiting Telford Tigers in the national cup.