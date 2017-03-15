Bison eyeing up third place in overall standings

Basingstoke Bison have a chance of snatching third place in the English Ice Hockey Premier League after Peterborough Phantoms slipped up against Guildford Flames on Saturday.

Bison didn’t have any games scheduled over the weekend, so all eyes were on the tie in Surrey.

Flames came out on top 4-2, meaning the Phantoms stay just one point ahead of the Herd but having played a game more.

With the season ending this weekend, Bison have two games versus Swindon Wildcats to pick up the points they need – away on Saturday before playing on home ice on Sunday.

The Phantoms meanwhile face the Flames again on Sunday, who themselves are battling with Swindon for fifth in the standings.

Bison begin their play-off campaign next Wednesday and follow that with two home matches on March 26 and April 1.

Eight qualifying teams will battle for a place in the Coventry finals weekend on April 8 and 9.

Telford Tigers will finish top of the league with 81 points after having lost just five games all season, with Milton Keynes Lightning confirmed in second.

Bracknell Bees end bottom of the pile after Manchester Phoenix dropped out of the league.