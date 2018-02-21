Bison fight it out to stay at top

In-form Basingstoke Bison needed two goals in the final five minutes against London Raiders to clock up their seventh straight league win.

Doug Sheppard’s side also beat Bracknell Bees 5-2 at the weekend as ‘Stoke, with games running out, clung on to their position at the top of the table.

But they extended their rich vein of form the hard way as they had to come from behind against the Raiders on Sunday.

The first two sessions of the contest saw no goals as home goalie Michael Gray and Herd’s Dean Skinns stopped everything that went their way.

The match was snapped open on 42 minutes when London’s man of the match Brandon Ayliffe picked up a stray pass just inside the blue line, and ripped a wrister past Skinns.

Bison piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser and were back on terms when skipper Aaron Connolly forced the puck home on 56 minutes.

Then, with just 62 seconds remaining, Ryan Sutton scored to extend Basingstoke’s winning run and keep them at the top of the tree.

The dramatic win followed the 5-2 win over Bracknell, which was not as straight forward as the scoreline suggests.

Bracknell shocked their sleepwalking hosts with two early goals, Joshua Martin and Frantisek Bakrik hitting the back of the net for the buzzing Bees on four and 12 minutes respectively.

Sutton pulled one back two minutes later but out-of-sorts ‘Stoke were unable to make further ground in a goalless middle period.

Instead, the home side turned it around in a devastating opening three minutes to the final session.

Sutton (40:28 minutes), Tomas Karpov (40:57) and Roman Malinik (42:15) fired the Hampshire side into a 4-2 lead within the blink of an eye. Grant Rounding secured the points in the 59th minute.

Closest rivals Peterborough Phantoms and Swindon Wildcats both won their weekend games.

Bison remain top of the table with a game in hand but level on points with the Phantoms.

They have five games remaining and face a challenging game at home to third-placed Wildcats on Saturday. ‘Stoke travel to mid-table Bracknell Bees the following day.