Bison make it six from six over Bracknell

An under strength Basingstoke Bison still made light work of M3 rivals the Bracknell Bees to claim the points from their only game of the weekend.

Netminder Tomas Hiadlovsky had barely anything to do all night as his side ran away with the tie 5-0 to ensure a perfect 6-0 record over the Bees this season.

Saturday’s victory also means a resurgent Herd have now claimed maximum points from each of their last three game weeks, with Milton Keynes Lightning the last side to beat them in a 4-3 thriller on January 2.

That run has seen the Stampede safely establish a top four spot, and close the gap to Peterborough Phantoms just above them to only one point, following a topsy-turvy run of form in December.

Head coach Doug Sheppard took advantage of a rare one-game weekend to rest some of his big names, with skipper Aaron Connolly, Declan Balmer, Joe Miller, Dan Davies, and Joe Rand all sitting out.

Both Kyle Goddard and Paul Petts, from the Basingstoke Buffalo, were handed their Bison debuts in their place, with both players contributing to a comfortable shut out win.

Ciaran Long set the tone for the game just 35 seconds in, after rifling a shot against netminder Alex Mettam’s pads, before Tomas Karpov then fired an effort from the left against the far post.

After sending out those warning shots, Basingstoke grabbed a deserved lead with nine minutes on the clock, as man of the match Vanya Antonov deflected another Karpov effort into the goal.

And the former Bees star then grabbed his second on 11:25 with a penalty shot, after he was pulled down to the ice by Harvey Stead as he looked set to score.

The game was essentially wrapped up 34 seconds before the break through captain for the night Matt Towalski, before those at the Basingstoke Arena were treated to a dull second period with few chances.

Rene Jarolin shook both teams awake 1:56 into the final period though, as he finished neatly with a backhand shot from Antonov and Derek Roehl’s assist.

And Karpov and Long then set up Grant Rounding to make it five on 43:50 to add some extra sheen to the victory.

Basingstoke return to action with two games this weekend against Hull Pirates and Peterborough Phantoms.