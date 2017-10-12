Bison move fast to replace Cesky with Malinik

Basingstoke Bison have wasted no time in signing up a new import player after Roman Malinik was announced this morning.

The Czech forward serves as the replacement for Jaroslav Cesky, who was released by Bison earlier this week.

Malinik was born in Ostrava and played the whole of his career in the Czech Republic until last season, when he signed for Manchester Phoenix.

There, the 27-year-old scored 17 times in 28 games before heading to Poland to play for Polonia Bytom, helping them secure third place in the league.

He is expected to make his debut for Bison in this Saturday’s home game against Streatham.

Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I remember him from when we played Manchester and he is a good, hard working all round player who I think will do well in a Bison shirt.

“He has put up some good numbers throughout his career and I feel this change will help us going forward.”