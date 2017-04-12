Bison narrowly beaten by Tigers in play-off semi-finals

Basingstoke Bison’s season ended in disappointment as they went down 3-2 to Telford Tigers in the semi-finals of the EPL play-off weekend at the Sky Dome Arena in Coventry on Saturday, writes Matthew Brown.

As Group B winners, Bison went into the game in a confident mood and with their full roster available to them.

Things got of to a dream start on 3.56 when Derek Roehl blasted in, but a minute later Telford hit back through Doug Clarkson and there was no further scoring in the first period.

In the second period, the game was more back and forth and Rene Jarolin put Bison ahead at 31.54.

But Basingstoke could not capitalise before Adam Jones equalised with 3.55 remaining of the middle period to make it 2-2.

There was drama on 37.51 when Bison captain Aaron Connolly checked Telford’s Milan Kolena who went down, earning the Herd a five minute penalty. They almost got through it but Clarkson netted his second of the night for the Tigers at 42.26 to put them ahead for the first time in the game at 3-2.

Bison set about fighting back and chances came from Roehl, Joe Miller and Dan Davies in quick succession.

Telford could now soak up all of Bison’s pressure and they held on to qualify for the final.

Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I am absolutely gutted but we left nothing in the tank and gave everything we had on the ice.

“The five minute major penalty was unfortunate in a game of that magnitude – we almost killed it but not quite.

“From that point on, with Telford scoring on the powerplay, they were content to suck up everything we threw at them.

“I want to thank all of my guys for their efforts across the season.”

Telford were subsequently beaten 7-2 by Milton Keynes Lightning in the final on Sunday.