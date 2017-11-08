Bison notch up 10 wins in 10

Impressive Basingstoke Bison brushed aside Milton Keynes Thunder and Telford Tigers to extend their unrelenting winning run to 10 games.

Despite being short benched, the Herd kept their remarkable run going with a 7-2 home league win against the Thunder on Saturday and a 4-2 victory at the Tigers in the National Cup the following day.

There were seven goals and seven different scorers against Milton Keynes, as Tomas Karpov got the home side up and running on eight minutes.

Tom Carlon pulled one back for the Thunder five minutes later – but that was the highpoint for the visitors.

First period goals from Ivan Antonov and Roman Malinik and second period strikes from Aaron Connolly, Oscar Evans and Grant Rounding put Bison 6-1 up.

Gareth O’Flaherty netted Thunder’s second just before the second period buzzer, but Daniel Davies restored the host’s five-goal cushion with nine minutes remaining to round off the victory.

Basingstoke enjoyed less goalscoring fun in their National Cup Group D match the following day, but still left Telford as 4-2 winners to pick up only their second outright win in seven cup games.

Connolly struck first and last for Bison, his goals sandwiching second period goals from Ryan Sutton and Davies.

The Tigers scored twice in the final 17 minutes but there was no way back for them.

Head coach Doug Sheppard was once again full of praise for his victorious team. He said: “We had an excellent weekend and proved that hard work will bring rewards.

“I’m very pleased. I’m pleased with our skill level and our work ethic. Things are starting to come together even though we are having terrible luck with injuries.

“We came up here [to Telford] with just 12 skaters and lost two defenceman in the game.

“I think it was our best and most complete game of the season so far; we worked extremely hard, we were short on numbers but guys that were out there competed hard.”

Bison host Swindon Wildcats in the National Cup Saturday and travel to Milton Keynes for the return league match on Sunday.