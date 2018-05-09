Bison on hunt for new coach as Sheppard leaves winners

Basingstoke Bison will need to search for a new coach to lead the Club’s title defence next season after Doug Sheppard refused a new contract.

Despite leading the Herd to a historic treble wining season in the NIHL South 1 division, play-off finals and National Final Fours, Sheppard will bring his second stint in charge to a close.

Sheppard’s refusal to accept the Club’s contract as director of hockey operations at Bison for the 2018/19 season will come as a blow to the reigning league champions.

In his six seasons in charge, Sheppard has added six trophies to the Basingstoke team’s cabinet.

His first stint in charge in 2006 was a brief role as player/head coach in the Elite League before new owners replaced him at the end of the season.

Sheppard initially joined Bison as a player in 2004 featuring in more than 150 games for the Club.

Planet Ice, who took over the day to day operations of the Bison in 2009, said they will “do our utmost” to find a replacement.

Managing director John Neville said: “On Saturday afternoon I received a phone call from Doug telling me that he would not be accepting the new contract we had offered him as director of ice hockey operations of the Basingstoke Bison for the forthcoming season 2018/19.

“Doug has been the backbone and driving force for the club since he returned to the Bison in the 2012/13 season and has been instrumental in delivering significant success for the club.

“We wish Doug and Belinda well for the future and would like to thank him for all the work he has done.”

Fans took to social media to express their dismay, with Jamie @Chopperelli tweeting: “Disappointing news, but I am sure he will have a few good years left in the sport.”

Lynn Stacey wrote on Facebook: “You are undoubtably [sic] one of the best coaches/managers we’ve ever had. You will be missed Shep.”

Planet Ice tempered the news by confirming positive results from a structural survey allowing the club “to continue to ice a Bison team”.