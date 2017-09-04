Bison return to competitive action with trophy win

Basingstoke Bison got their season off to a good start as they won the Billy Glover Memorial Trophy against Peterborough Phantoms over the weekend.

The two sides played each other twice, with both Bison and the Phantoms winning their home games 5-0 and 6-5 respectively.

But such was the dominance of Bison’s win on Saturday that they claimed the trophy, ready for the start of the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) season this weekend.

Saturday’s game in Basingstoke saw Bison triumph without reply, with captain Aaron Connolly getting the first before setting up Jaroslav Cesky to fire home the second.

Grant Rounding, Dan Davies and Paul Petts grabbed the other three in the second period to complete a dominant evening’s work.

Sunday’s high-scoring game in Peterborough was a much closer affair, and it was the Phantoms who edged proceedings this time round.

Ales Padelek got the Phantoms off the mark in the first minute before Dan Lackey levelled.

Leigh Jamieson and Padelek’s second for Peterborough and a goal from Bison’s Kurt Reynolds made it 3-2 at the end of the second period.

Joe Baird equalised for Bison shortly into the final period, before a flurry of goals saw the Phantoms open up a two-goal advantage before Rounding netted with seconds left on the clock to get Bison back to 6-5.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I tried different line combinations and saw some really promising signs for the season ahead.

“It’s early season, we made some silly mistakes which we’ll improve on quickly but overall I’m happy with how we started.”

Bison’s NIHL1 season starts this Saturday with a home match against Invicta Dynamos, before travelling to Telford Tigers on Sunday.