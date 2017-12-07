Bison slip up to narrowly miss out on breaking 25-year record

The chance of beating a 25-year club record went begging as Basingstoke Bison suffered their first league defeat of the season.

The seemingly unbeatable Herd had reeled off 10 straight league wins and victory over Streatham and Milton Keynes Thunder over the weekend would have equalled their 1992 record.

However, a 2-0 defeat at home to Streatham ended any hope of the class of ’18 bettering that record.

Vanya Antonov (twice) and Roman Malinik went close early on for Bison but it was an unmarked Alex Sampford who opened the scoring for Streatham with a rebounded effort.

Captain Aaron Connolly and Hallam Wilson both had chances in quick succession for the hosts in the middle period – but again it was Bison’s rear-guard that was breached.

Adam Wood got the goal to give the party-pooper visitors a two-goal cushion, all but ending ‘Stoke’s chances of breaking records in the process.

Head coach Doug Sheppard branded the defeat as “unacceptable”, but his side were back to winning ways the following day with a 3-2 victory at Milton Keynes.

An improved Herd side took an eighth minute lead through Connolly and it was 2-0 five minutes later thanks to a Tomas Karpov strike.

Ryan Handisides pulled a goal back for Thunder at the start of the second period, and that’s the way it stayed until Bison scored with less than three minutes to go to secure the points.

The goal came from hotshot Connelly, whose goals ensured his side made no mistakes to return to winning ways.

There was still time for another goal for the hosts, but Handisides’ strike nine seconds from time didn’t allow enough time for a comeback.

Afterwards, Sheppard said: “We were not great Saturday but it was good to bounce back last night and rescue something from the weekend in Milton Keynes.

“Our home performance was unacceptable. We will re-group this week and we’ll get back at it.

“We’ve been playing good hockey for over a month now which made Saturday even harder to take but we’ll get right back at it this weekend and look to continue what we were doing.”

Bison turn their attention to the Autumn Cup when they play Peterborough Phantoms at Planet Ice on Saturday before aiming for redemption when they visit Streatham in the league the next day.