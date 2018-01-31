Bison steal win against Raiders

Basingstoke Bison recovered from their first loss of the season to thump London Raiders 4-1 on Saturday as they continue their stampede towards title glory.

The Herd are just four points off table toppers Peterborough Phantoms in the NIHL South 1 but have two games in hand over the league leaders ahead of what will be a tense encounter when the sides meet next weekend.

Peterborough notched a total of 15 goals in a double weekender to bring their points total to 40.

Bison will need to be in top form for the remaining eight games of the season if they harbour any hopes of catching the division’s in form side.

An even spread of goals throughout the team in the away win in London will have helped to calm the nerves following the defeat to Swindon in the previous league fixture.

Bison dominated the first period with Kurt Reynolds opening the scoring before strengthening further in the second period with Dan Davies bagging a marker and Paul Petts replicating the goal 50 seconds from time.

Vanya Antonov registered a fourth before former Herd player Alan Lack grabbed a consolation in the London side’s last goal at their temporary Lee Valley home.

Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I thought we played well despite them working extremely hard. Our hard work paid off and we got a good road win in the league and finished the weekend well so the guys can enjoy their Sunday off.

“Having two key guys like Aaron Connolly and Dan Scott out gave opportunities for others to step up and an example of that is Paul Petts.”

On Friday, Bison beat Hull Pirates 4-3 in the opening game of the Autumn Cup Semi-Final.

Bison conceded early but goals from Daniel Scott (12.02), Tomas Karpov (17.48) and Aaron Connolly (19.31) swung things to their advantage.

Roman Malinik’s goal on 43.14 made sure that the Pirates’ late fight back would not be enough to level the score ahead of the return fixture.

Bison face off with Peterborough on home ice when the sides meet on February 3.

