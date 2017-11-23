Bison steal win from Raiders

Netminder Dean Skinns recorded his 11th shut out of the season as Basingstoke Bison moved up to second spot after a 6-0 win over the visiting London Raiders.

The shot stopper denied all 19 shots he faced as the Herd collected their 10th straight league win on Sunday.

Bison netted twice in each period to cruise to victory at the Planet Ice Arena.

Aaron Connolly (8 minutes) and Tomas Karpov (12) got Doug Sheppard’s side up and running early on before Roman Malinik (29) and Dan Davies (35) added a couple more in the middle third.

Davies and Grant Rounding rounded off the win with goals 38 seconds apart on 53 minutes.

The win came a day after Bison missed the opportunity of going top of their Autumn Cup with a penalty shoot-out defeat at Peterborough Phantoms.

The visiting Herd came from a goal behind to lead 3-1 thanks to goals from Rounding, Connolly and Malinik.

Peterborough levelled the score with less than two minutes to go.

With no more goals, the game went into overtime, which once again failed to split the teams.

Malinik missed the decisive penalty and the Phantoms ran out 4-3 winners.

After the weekend, head coach Doug Sheppard said: “That was our most complete weekend of the season so far.

“I’m really pleased with the effort and execution. We played a really solid 125 minutes of hockey and I thought we were unlucky not to get the result on Saturday.

“I thought we carried on our hard work on Sunday and got the result we deserved reaching 10 straight league wins.”

He added: “It’s a real shame we didn’t get the result on Saturday. We took loads of fans with us on Saturday and had great support and it would have been nice to reward them with a win.”

Bison host Peterborough in the final Autumn Cup game on December 9 to decide who wins the group.

Coming up next for the Herd though is a National Cup home match against Bracknell Bees on Saturday.