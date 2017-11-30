Bison sting Bees in easy win

An easy 6-1 win kept Basingstoke Bison’s hopes of National Cup progression alive with a convincing display against Bracknell Bees.

The Herd, now a point off the required second spot with three games to go, stormed to victory and made light work of the visitors at Planet Ice Arena.

Roman Malinik got the ball rolling – or puck sliding – with the ninth minute opener.

There wasn’t much of a buzz about the away side and Dan Scott made it two for Bison shortly before the end of the first period.

Scott had the sting in his tale and added his second goal of the afternoon with a middle period strike, but not before Tomas Karpov got in on the action.

Hallam Wilson made it 5-0 with a 30th minute goal – all three second period goals came in a deadly three minutes.

Unlike Bees, Wilson was able to strike twice as he grabbed his brace in the final period.

Josh Martin snatched a consolation when he smashed home across Dan Weller-Evans in the ‘Stoke goal, and that’s the way it stayed in their only game of the weekend.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I’m really happy with the weekend. We’re playing good hockey, we’re doing the right things and we’re on a good run. We need to keep on going with the little things.

“I’m happy with how we responded to the challenge – we played a good all round game.”

The Herd return to league action with a home match against Streatham and a trip to Milton Keynes Thunder the following day.