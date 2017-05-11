Bison to play in NIHL next season as league format agreed

Basingstoke Bison will be playing in the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) South Division 1 next season after the league format was agreed on Sunday.

Division 1 will be split into two conferences of six teams, with Bison playing in Conference A alongside Bracknell Bees, Cardiff Fire, Milton Keynes Thunder, Oxford City Stars and Solent Devils.

It comes after the English Premier Ice Hockey League (EPIHL), which Bison played in last season, was disbanded.

Conference B contains the Chelmsford Chieftains, Invicta Dynamos, London Raiders, Peterborough Phantoms, Streatham IHC and Swindon Wildcats.

The NIHL season is due to begin on the weekend of September 2 and 3, finishing on April 7 and 8.

NIHL South league manager Richard Carpenter said: “It was a difficult meeting but we’ve reached agreement on the way forward for next season and beyond.

“There are no perfect answers or deals to such a highly complicated situation but we would like to thank all teams involved for reaching a deal to the betterment of British ice hockey.

“There are wider whole-NIHL issues which will be discussed after the North section, but we’re pleased to have carried out this task of integrating the former EPIHL clubs into the NIHL structure and agreed a format.”

Basingstoke Buffalo will play in the NIHL South Division 2 in a 13-team league.